‘I wuff you’: Unleashed Pet Rescue offering puppy grams this Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- It might be more than a month away, but it's never too early to start making your Valentine's Day plans. And what better way to say how you feel than with a puppy gram!

Back by pup-ular demand, Unleashed Pet Rescue in Mission is offering to deliver puppies to your loved one this Valentine's Day season.

"They are basically what they sound like. You get some puppies to come cuddle with you and love on you for Valentine's Day. We also include a little Valentine and some treats in there and a little pretty rose for you, so it's basically just a big Valentine Day package and lots of puppy kisses to go with it," said Unleashed CEO Danielle Reno.

The puppy grams are available to be reserved for Feb. 12, 13 and 14. Reservations cost $150 for Feb. 12 and 13 and $250 on Feb. 14. All proceeds go to benefit homeless animals.

You can email unleashedpuppygram@gmail.com to make reservations.