KCPD investigating after man found dead following shooting on E. Minor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating after a person was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 12:30 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of E. Minor, west of Holmes Road.

A male victim was located and appeared to have been shot in front of a residence in the area. Emergency crews declared the man dead on scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Any information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.

This marks the city’s second homicide of 2020.