Kesha bringing 'The High Road Tour' to Starlight Theatre in Kansas City mid-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The party don’t start till she walks in, and for Kansas City, that means the party will start on May 14, 2020.

That’s the date Kesha is scheduled to perform at the Starlight Theatre.

The performance comes in the middle of the pack during “The High Road Tour.” The tour is set to follow the release of her new album, “The High Road,” which is scheduled to be released on Jan. 31.

Kesha will be performing popular hits, like “TiK ToK” and “Your Love Is My Drug”, as well as a selection of songs from the new album.

“If you wanna come shake ur [sic] body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it!” Kesha wrote in a statement.

Big Freedia will accompany the performance on select dates. The New Orleans artist has collaborated with Kesha on the pop single, “Raising Hell,” and she is an advocate for a hip-hop style called “bounce music.”

The singer will make a stop in Council Bluffs, Iowa the day before performing in Kansas City. She will swing back through St. Louis on May 25, although the sale date and venue for that performance is to be decided at this point.

For the rest of the shows, a fan presale starts Wed, Jan 8 and tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Jan 10. See more information on her website.