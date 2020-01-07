Olathe police attempting to locate 31-year-old man

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are attempting to locate a missing 31-year-old man.

Police say Patrick F. Finley has black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds. He drives a brown 2008 Honda Element.

According to police, Finley made suicidal comments before his disappearance.

Please contact the Olathe Police Department with information, 913-971-6950.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.