Opposition in Houston says 'The Chiefs are cold,' but full, healthy roster says otherwise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a big comeback win against the Buffalo Bills, some are saying a fired-up Texans team will be enough to take on the Chiefs, who were off of a bye week.

“The Texans have momentum. The Chiefs are cold, even if they ended the regular season the right way,” a story by the Texans Wire states.

The story, which is titled, “3 reasons why the Texans will beat the Chiefs in the divisional playoffs,” claims that momentum will be a major factor. The Texas came from behind last week against the Bills, turning a dismal 0-16 first half into a 22-19 victory in overtime.

“It is special, but it’s going to be more special being in the top four afterwards,” Texans safety Justin Reid said.

However, the Chiefs are coming into the post season with a 5-week winning streak. To top that off, a full and healthy roster will present the Texans with a different team than they saw earlier in the season.

The Chiefs lost to the Texans on Oct. 13, 31-24. It was a close game the entire way with the Texans scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion to put them ahead with a little more than six minutes to go in the game.

Now, the Chiefs have several key players back in the game. Defensive end Chris Jones, offensive tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Anthony Hitchens have all returned from groin injuries. Offensive guard Andrew Wylie is back after an ankle injury, and defensive tackle Xavier Williams has also returned.

However, one of the most visible differences may be the presence of Sammy Watkins, who was absent during the first game with the Texans. Watkins has played the last nine games, where the Chiefs have gone 7-2. He also averages almost 10 yards per reception.

“It’s going to be a different KC team this time, especially with a lot of guys back,” Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus said.

The Texans will also have the addition of Kenny Stills, one of their best wide receivers. However, the Chiefs’ defense passer rating is ranked 5th best according to the NFL, making the additional Texans passing option seem less threatening.