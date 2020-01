× Overland Park police ask public to avoid 127th and Nieman after arresting two burglary suspects

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police shutdown eastbound Nieman Road Tuesday at West 127th.

Police did not say how long the road will be shut down, but as of 12:08 p.m. they asked people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson Kansas Highway Patrol tweeted that they did arrest two suspects who were in a stolen truck. They did not release any further details.

Burglary suspect in custody after pursuit at W.127th and Nieman. W.127th street at Nieman is shut down (eastbound). Please avoid the area. — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) January 7, 2020

The @kshighwaypatrol took over a pursuit of burglary suspects driving a stolen truck. Troopers attempted a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) on the truck. The pursuit ended on 127th Street just east of Nieman Road in Overland Park with both suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/Jqy7CqFHIq — KHP Recruiting (@KHPRecruiting) January 7, 2020