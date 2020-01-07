The countdown to Royals Fan Fest 2020 is on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals and their fans are looking forward to seeing each other again for the 2019 Royals FanFest presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25 at Kansas City Convention Center's Bartle Hall.

Friday, Jan. 24 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Open to all fans

Saturday, Jan. 25 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Exclusive access for Season Ticket Members 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Open to all fans



The event will feature autograph sessions with current and former Royals, interactive games for fans of all ages, main stage programming and more.

Fans may purchase Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Ticket prices for Royals FanFest are as follows:

Youth (6-17): $5

Adult: $12

* Online orders are subject to applicable service fees.

Autographs: