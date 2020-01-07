× Visitation and funeral services set for fallen West Peculiar firefighter

PECULIAR, Mo. — Visitation and funeral services have been announced for a West Peculiar firefighter who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Visitation for 30-year-old Chuck McCormick will take place Friday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Abundant Life Church located at 304 SW Persels Road in Lee’s Summit. Family will be present until 6 p.m. and a firefighters wal-through will occur at 5:30 p.m.

Funeral services will take place 11 a.m. Saturday at the same location.

McCormick was killed while fighting a house fire at 221st Street and Deer Run Road in Peculiar.

A burned up drier seen sitting in the yard Monday was first thought to have started the fire, according to the family who lives in the home. But fire investors believe the fire most likely started in the basement.

McCormick fell through the floor near the front door of the home as firefighters entered the home. McCormick fell into the basement and was critically hurt. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The young firefighter was a husband and father of three young boys, ages 4, 5 and 7-years-old.

He served with the National Guard 1135th Engineer Company from Sept. 2011 until Sept. 2014. He served with the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services from Oct. 2014 until Sept. 2017. He then served with South Metro Fire Protection District from Jan. 2018 until Nov. 2019 and just began serving with the West Peculiar Fire in Dec. 2019.