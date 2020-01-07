With hundreds of calls unanswered, advocates say Kansas City’s animal control is in crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Spay and Neuter Kansas City says the city's animal control is in a crisis.

The animal advocacy group released a 43-page report Tuesday detailing hundreds of calls that were never dispatched over the past two months.

At full staffing, Kansas City Animal Health employed 18 animal control officers. Now they are down to just five and two investigators. After the city voted to privatize animal control, many left for other jobs in the city or with other animal control departments.

"We are talking about animal health workers who have mouths to feed, who have mortgages to pay. When you realize the position you have may be gone in a month or two or six, you have to take steps to ensure your family's health and welfare," Kansas City Animal Health spokesman John Baccala said.

In November, Animal Health announced reduced hours and said it would respond to essential calls like animal cruelty and injured animals but it would no longer chase after strays.

Spay and Neuter said by looking through 311 logs, they've found that also includes 88 calls about aggressive dogs.

So why didn't KC Pet Project take over when it opened the new $26 million, 54,000-square-foot shelter?

The shelter said in a statement there's no set contract or timeframe for KC Pet Project to do so. Here's the nonprofit's full response to FOX4:

"KC Pet Project is currently involved in active contract discussions to provide animal control services for Kansas City. There is currently no agreed upon timeframe by which animal control services would be transitioned to KC Pet Project, nor is any contract for field services in place.

"At this time, animal control services are still the responsibility of the City of Kansas City. KC Pet Project continues to accept stray animals from Kansas City, Mo, residents every day, and we have been and always will be dedicated to protecting the lives of animals in Kansas City.

"We look forward to the opportunity to provide best practices and progressive animal control services for Kansas City residents."

In its bid to take over services, KC Pet Project said it wanted to make a dynamic shift to focus on educating pet owners and reducing impound. It appears the organization feels the contract drawn up by the city doesn't reflect that mission.

In the interim, Animal Health said it's doing all it can. Hiring temporary workers has been discussed but certain aspects of the job, including dealing with potentially dangerous pets, require proper training.

"It's not a perfect scenario. We wish things were different. I know we are getting calls about it. I'm an animal lover. I don't like it, but it's a situation we are in, and I can't go back and reverse," Baccala said.

"The original plan was to improve animal control services, but here we are in my 20 years of experience at the worst we've ever been," said Michelle Rivera, CEO of Spay and Neuter Kansas City.