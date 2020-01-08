1 person dead, baby injured in double shooting at 23rd and Wheeling in Kansas City

Double shooting and 23rd and Wheeling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been shot, and one of them was a baby.

Kansas City police officials told FOX4 that one person was shot and killed at 23rd and Wheeling.

A one-year-old baby was also shot and injured, but officials could not describe the extent of the injuries.

The shooting happened at 12:53 p.m. on January 8.

Police are on scene investigating.

