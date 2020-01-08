City Market’s renovation calls on the past to accomodate present growth in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you haven’t been there in a while, you might get turned around trying to park at the historic City Market. That's because there’s a major renovation happening right now, which has torn up part of the street and parking spaces.

Last month, the city closed down the portion of Walnut Street that crosses through City Market, between 5th and 3rd Streets.

The plan is to repave that portion of Walnut Street to open it back up for two-way car traffic, later this spring.

“With the growth of the district, and just the growth of downtown in general, our traffic has picked up, so we need to accommodate all of that movement,” Sue Patterson with City Market said.

All of the businesses in City Market will remain open during the project, and parking inside the center portion of the market remains available. Drivers, however, will now need to enter where they’ve grown accustomed to exiting, at Walnut and 3rd Street.

“The goal is to increase visibility and accessibility to the stores and shops on the east side of city market square," Patterson said. "They’re kind of cut off on their own island.”

When the project is complete in May, weather permitting, city officials said the City Market portion of Walnut Street will be similar to how it was set up in the past. Walnut street will continue into the market, and cars will enter heading north where they, until recently, exited.

Cars will still be able to park along Walnut in free parking spaced during the week. Walnut will then be temporarily closed off to car traffic during weekends.

Business owners at City Market say it’s an inconvenient situation in the short term, but they admit it will benefit all of the shops when the project is finished.

“Wintertime is a dead time around here, so it’s not as busy now, so if we’re going to do it, it needs to be done now,” Luke Thompson at KC Soda Co. said.