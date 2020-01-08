Former Olathe East teacher, city councilman sentenced to jail for sex assault of student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A former Olathe East teacher and Shawnee city councilman is going to jail for sexually assaulting a student.

Justin Adrian was sentenced to 32 months in prison, but because of a mediation agreement with the state, he will spend 60 days in jail and then be on probation.

Adrian was convicted in October of aggravated battery and sexual battery for sexually assaulting a student at school in 2018.

Court documents say Adrian began talking to the student on Grindr, a dating app similar to Tinder, used by gay and bisexual men. Adrian's messages quickly became sexually inappropriate.

The next day at school, while the two were alone, Adrian locked his door and began inappropriately touching the teen, also performing oral sex on him.

Carrie Brous, an attorney for the victim's family, has filed a civil lawsuit against the Olathe School District, claiming district administrators and the school board had prior complaints about Adrian's behavior and did nothing to protect students.

"When they send their kids to school they should be able to trust the teachers are looking out for their best interest and are going to keep them safe and protected," she said.

In its answer to the civil suit, the district claims the student, who is 18, consented to the sexual encounter and contributed to it.

Brous said no matter the age of a student, in Kansas it's illegal for a teacher to have sexual relations with a student.

While Adrian has received his punishment, it's important to the victim and his family that the school district is also held accountable so something like this does not happen again, according to Brous.

"Its been really hard and traumatizing," she said. "He's at the beginning of his very young life so he was at school where he was supposed to feel safe and protected allowed to be vulnerable and that was taken."

Since FOX4's story aired, another parent has come forward saying she told Olathe schools of inappropriate behavior towards her child.