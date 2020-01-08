× How to make warm lobster dip

Warm lobster dip

Ingredients:

12 oz. lobster (claw and Knuckle meat), chopped or lump crab meat

1/2 c. sliced scallions

2 tbsp. butter, unsalted

1/2 c. white wine

2 tbsp. lemon juice

8 oz. mascarpone

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

8 oz. mozzarella cheese, shredded

8 oz. parmesan, grated

1/2 c. heavy cream

1 tsp. salt and pepper

2 whole red peppers, roasted – sweated – cleaned and sliced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

Directions:

1. Pre heat oven to 375 degrees

2. Lightly grease preferred baking dish.

3. In medium bowl combine, mascarpone, cream cheese, 4 oz. of shredded mozzarella cheese, parmesan, heavy cream, salt and pepper and combine well.

4. Heat medium size skillet and add butter and let it melt.

5. Add garlic and cook until slightly brown.

6. De-glaze pan with white wine and lemon juice and continue to cook.

7. Add lobster meat, scallions and roasted red peppers.

8. Stir until heated and fully mixed together.

9. Drain off all the juice from lobster mixture and add to cheese mixture.

10. Mix until fully incorporated.

11. Transfer mixture to preferred baking dish and top with remaining mozzarella cheese.

12. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly on the outside and cheese is fully melted.

13. Serve hot with crispy garlic bread, crackers, or pita.