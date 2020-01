MISSING: 36-y.o. Christina VanBreemen, 5'9, 230 lbs. Brown hair & eyes. Last seen in the 600 block of W. 101st Terr at 11:30 PM yesterday. She was driving the pictured 2010 silver Subaru w/ KC licence 611-KKY. She was wearing red & black checked shirt & jeans. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/PuArnAm7aj — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) January 8, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are attempting to locate a woman who has not been seen since late Tuesday night.

Police say 36-year-old Christina VanBreemen was last seen in the 600 block of W. 101st Terrace at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She is described as standing 5’9″ and weighs 230 pounds.

Police say she was driving a 2010 silver Subaru with the KC license 611-KKY.

She was wearing a red and black checked shirt and jeans.

Police ask anyone who sees her to call 911.