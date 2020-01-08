× Kansas City police investigating deadly shooting near 68th and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that has left one person dead.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. when officers responded to a shots fired call in the area.

At the scene police found a person who had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead up to the shooting.

This marks the fourth homicide in KC in just the first week of 2020.

FOX4 has a crew on their way to the scene. We will continue to keep you updated both online and on FOX4 News at 9 & 10.