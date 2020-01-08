× LIVE: Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes discuss upcoming playoff game against the Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes talk about the upcoming divisional playoff game against the Texans.

The Chiefs are back at Arrowhead this weekend after a bye week to take on the Texans.

The Houston team defeated the Buffalo Bills in a wildcard playoff game, winning 22-19 in overtime.

The game will be a pseudo-rematch of earlier in the year, when the Chiefs lost to the Texans on Oct. 13, 24-31.

However, the Chiefs were missing several key players, many of whom are back to full health and hungry for a win.