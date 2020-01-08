Lucas and Houston mayor make a friendly wager on Chiefs-Texans game with BBQ at stake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The stakes are high in the Chiefs’ playoff game this Sunday against the Texans. There’s Kansas City barbecue on the line.

Mayor Quinton Lucas is confident Kansas City will take home the win this weekend. In fact, he’s so sure he made a bet with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

In this friendly wager, Lucas agreed to send a case of Boulevard beer and some Gates BBQ to Houston if the Texans manage to beat the Chiefs. We’re guessing Chiefs Kingdom can agree that won’t happen, so Lucas won’t have to worry about giving up any barbecue.

Hey @HoustonTX, are you interested in a friendly wager between two mayors? I got a case of @Boulevard_Beer and @GatesBBQ on a @Chiefs win this Sunday. #ChiefsVSTexans #ChiefsKingdom — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 8, 2020

On his end, Turner bet some authentic Mexican food from an award-winning restaurant called Irma’s Original.

“BUT we are looking forward to sampling some of that Kansas City BBQ when the @HoustonTexans take home the win!” the city tweeted when they accepted the bet.

Sounds good to us! @HouMayor Turner wagers some great homemade authentic Mexican food from @irmasoriginal! BUT we are looking forward to sampling some of that Kansas City BBQ when the @HoustonTexans take home the win! #WeAreTexans #ChiefsVSTexans #KCvsHou pic.twitter.com/OdNRTUgZUU — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) January 8, 2020