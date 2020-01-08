× Man accused of murdering woman, two children in KCK now facing capital murder charge

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The suspect in a KCK triple murder is now facing a capital murder charge in Wyandotte County.

Ismael Caballero was originally charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend Yazmin Rodriguez and her two children, 14-year-old Amerikha and 10-year-old Jeancarlos.

Prosecutors said after Caballero allegedly killed the three, he also set their KCK home on fire, according to court documents. Firefighters found their bodies inside the burned home.

Now Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said the county will pursue capital murder instead. Dupree announced the new charge, along with other amended charges Wednesday. Watch the news conference in the video player above.

Caballero has also now been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony arson.

The capital murder charge means Caballero could face the death penalty if convicted. After his arraignment on these new charges, Dupree has seven days to decide whether he will pursue the death penalty.

“That is something that I do not take lightly and that I will speak to the family members more about,” Dupree said.

The DA said the details of this case meet the state’s criteria for capital murder charges.

“I believe that those facts devastated our community and the family members and the victims in this case, and whatever our law allows to try to help mend the pain, I think is what we should do,” he said.