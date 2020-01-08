Northeast neighborhoods use courts to gain control over vacant problem properties in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A growing number of abandoned and vacant houses in the northeast neighborhoods has citizen groups taking matters into their own hands.

Neighborhood groups are suing to gain control over problem properties.

"We have really been able to take back our neighborhoods directly and figure out who we want to live next to us," Manny Abarca, president of the Indian Mound Neighborhood Association, said.

A vacant house at 12th Street and Oakley Avenue caught fire Tuesday. Firefighters found piles of trash inside left by squatters. It's an example of the type of problems created by increased numbers of empty buildings in a neighborhood.

"Typically the owners have walked away from them but they still have a legal interest," Michael Duffy, managing attorney of the economic development unit of Legal Aid of Western Missouri, said. "We have to find them and clear legal interest through a court action."

Following the housing market collapse of more than 10 years ago, national investors swooped in and bought packages of up to 1,000 foreclosed homes at a time.

Those absentee owners abandoned hundreds of properties across Kansas City, creating problems for those who actually live near them.

Groups, such as the Indian Mound neighborhood, have partnered with Legal Aid to fight back. They have now sued to take ownership of problem properties and turn them over to rehabbers or families who will actually live there.

"There are times when we send letters out saying, 'Hey, we are looking to take over this property.' Sometimes that property owner says, 'Hey, you can have it.' It's been a nuisance to myself. I'd rather somebody take it.' Other times we have to go to court and take it from them."

Abarca said Indian Mound has been able to use the courts to gain control of eight or nine homes a year.

Attorneys say investors hope to make money on only about one out of 10 houses they buy, so when confronted by a lawsuit, most choose to walk away rather than spend money to hire a lawyer for a court battle.

Abarca said the strategy is better than relying on the city codes enforcement process, which often is unenforceable against out-of-town owners.