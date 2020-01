KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car in the northland.

According to Kansas City police, a man was hit by a car at the intersection of NW Barry Road and NW Prairie View Road, which is next to the Zona Rosa shopping district.

The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. Wednesday evening. The driver of the car stayed on the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.