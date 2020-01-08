Internet issues at KCI airport causing inbound flight cancellations and delays for travelers who need to check in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Slow internet at Kansas City International Airport is causing delays for travelers early Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the airport tweeted at 6 a.m. that the connectivity issues, caused from a planned fiber cutover for Southwest related to the New Terminal, are causing delays in the check in process.

Travelers who are not checking bags are advised to check in, get their boarding pass remotely then head straight to security until airport staff and contractors can fix the issue.

The airport also said inbound flights are canceled until further notice. Southwest will hold flights as possible.

Fiber is in place, but “handshake” between Internet service providers is not connecting. They are on site working on the problem. Many apologies. https://t.co/u2pdgMO5tW — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) January 8, 2020