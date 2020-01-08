× ‘Super against the law’: Kansas City police find 1-year-old unbuckled in front seat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are using a surprising find during a traffic stop as a PSA against dangerous driving practices.

The Kansas City Police Department found a one-year-old baby sitting in the front seat of a car — unbuckled, according to a tweet.

“Super against the law and very dangerous,” the KCPD wrote on Twitter.

Police wrote that, if you can’t afford a car seat, you can call 211 to contact the United Way of Greater Kansas City. The organization provides thousands of services, including services for public safety.

Missouri law states that there’s actually no law against children riding in the front seat. However, any child under the age of four must ride in an approved car seat. The Missouri Highway Patrol also notes that it’s safer for children to ride in the back.

