Teens charged with shooting into houses in Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — Two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly going on a shooting spree where multiple rounds were fired into houses in Blue Springs and Lee’s Summit.

Chance Boles, 19, and his girlfriend Atianna Chavez, 18, each face three counts each of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

On Jan. 3, one of the victims was sitting on her couch when she heard three to four shots hit her Blue Springs home in the 1000 block of SW Speas Dr. Officers arrived and were able to find three bullet holes in the home.

The next day Boles allegedly sent a SnapChat audio recording admitting to the shooting. A boy at the residence and said that he had received threats from Chance Boles amid an ongoing feud between the two.

On Jan. 6, another victim was getting into the shower in her Lee’s Summit home in the 1900 block of SE 7th St. when she felt the glass on the shower door shatter. She then heard a vehicle leave the house.

At that scene, police were able to find 19 spent shell casings from two different weapons. Eight bullet holes were found in the house and four bullet holes were found inside of a vehicle on the property. One bullet hit the neighbor’s house.

A witness was able to follow a silver Lexus as it left the scene and get the license plate number. Police matched the license plate number to a relative of Atianna Chavez.

Under questioning from detectives, Chavez admitted that she drove Boles to the scene of both shootings. She also allegedly admitted to participating in the shootings, telling detectives that she enjoys shooting her gun and it gives her an adrenaline high.

According to the probable cause statement, the motive for one of the shootings was drug related.

After the shootings, Chavez said both teens hid their guns at a friend’s house in Kansas City, where detectives recovered them.

For his part, Boles denied involvement in the shootings, but did admit to being a member of the “Bloods” gang, but said he is no longer a “hitman” for them.

Both Chavez and Boles are being held on $100,000 cash only bond.