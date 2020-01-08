WATCH: Wyandotte County announces new charges against Tequila KC shooting suspects

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Three months since the shooting at Tequila KC, Wyandotte County prosecutors filed capital murder charges against the two suspects on Wednesday.

The deadly KCK shooting happened early Oct. 6, leaving four dead and five others injured.

The alleged shooters, Hugo Villanueva-Morales and Javier Alatorre, were both originally charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Alatorre was captured shortly after the shooting, but it wasn’t until mid-December when Villanueva-Morales was captured in Mexico and brought back to the US.

Now Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said the county will instead pursue capital murder charges against both men.

Prosecutors charged Villanueva-Morales and Alatorre with several new counts Wednesday. Dupree announced the charges at an afternoon news conference; watch the full announcement in the video player above.

Villanueva-Morales and Alatorre were charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, six counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

The two men now face 11 total charges each.