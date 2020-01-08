World famous hot brown sandwich mornay sauce

Ingredients:

2 ounces whole butter

2 ounces all‐purpose flour

8 ounces heavy cream

8 ounces whole milk

1/2 cup Pecorino Romano cheese plus 1 tablespoon for garnish

Pinch ground nutmeg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

4 slices Texas Toast, crust trimmed

14 ounces sliced roasted turkey breast, sliced thick

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced in half

4 slices crispy bacon

Paprika, for garnish

Parsley, for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

For the Mornay sauce, in a two-quart saucepan, melt butter and slowly whisk in flour until combined and forms a thick paste (roux).

Continue to cook roux for two minutes over medium-low heat, stirring frequently.

Whisk heavy cream and whole milk into the roux and cook over medium heat for about 2‐3 minutes, or until the cream begins to simmer.

Remove sauce from heat and slowly whisk in Pecorino Romano cheese until the sauce is smooth.

Add nutmeg, salt and pepper to taste.

For each Hot Brown sandwich, place two slices of toast with the crusts cut off in an oven safe dish – one slice is cut in half corner to corner to make two triangles and the other slice is left in a square shape ‐ then cover with 7 ounces of turkey. Take the two halves of Roma tomato and two toast points and set them alongside the base of the turkey and toast.

Next, pour one half of the Mornay sauce to completely cover the dish. Sprinkle with additional Pecorino Romano cheese.

Place the entire dish in the oven and bake for 20 minutes. When cheese begins to brown and bubble, remove from oven, cross two pieces of crispy bacon on top, sprinkle with paprika and parsley, and serve immediately.

