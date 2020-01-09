Police identify man killed in shooting that left 1-year-old injured at Blue Valley Court Townhomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have now identified the victim in a deadly shooting that left a 1-year-old injured.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Blue Valley Court Townhomes near 23rd and Wheeling.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Witnesses tell police that an argument occurred in front of the residence between the victim and suspect. At some point the suspect fired multiple times at the victim. The suspect then left the scene in an unknown direction.

The adult victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 21-year-old DeAndre Chiney.

Early in the investigation, officers were told that a child had been driven to the hospital and had been shot as well. The people at the hospital reported the shooting happened at the same location on Wheeling.

KCPD announced Thursday that the 1-year-old is expected to be released from the hospital within the next day.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting. They say they have identified a person believed to be connected with the incident and are expected to release more information later Thursday.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

#UPDATE Capt. Dave Jackson says the young child is expected to be ok. An adult male died. Authorities are working to learn relationship between the two and what lead up to the shooting. No suspect information at the time. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/t8YhXLsorr — Sharifa Jackson (@SharifaJackson) January 8, 2020