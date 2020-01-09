× Tamba Hali, Eric Stonestreet to lead fans as drum honoree, spirit leader at Sunday’s Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City greats are going to lead the fans at Arrowhead Stadium for this Sunday’s playoff game.

Pro-Bowler Tamba Hali will be this week’s Drum Honoree. The former Chiefs’ linebacker, who spent 12 seasons with the team, will start the game off with a bang on the upper level’s Drum Deck.

Hali was the 20th overall pick in the 2006 draft out of Penn State, started every game as a rookie and never really looked back. He became a fan-favorite and went to five consecutive Pro Bowls beginning with the 2011 season.

Actor and Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet will be up there with him, helping fans getting pumped up to cheer on Patrick Mahomes and the gang. Stonestreet has been selected as this week’s Spirit Leader.

The “Modern Family” actor has been winning fans’ hearts this season as he takes on the role of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid’s “little brother” Randy Reid. He even crashed training camp in the fall for a hilarious video and has been showing up one the sidelines at Arrowhead quite a bit ever since.

A few other important notes about Game Day:

Parking gates open at 9 a.m. Sunday, and all stadium gates open at noon. Team warm-ups start at 12:30 p.m. and the game will kickoff at 2:05 p.m.

The first 50,000 fans to enter Arrowhead Stadium will get a commemorative 60th anniversary Chiefs Kingdom flag at the gate.

Jordan Smith, winner of Season 9 of “The Voice,” will sing the national anthem as the KCK Fire Department presents the nation’s colors. Weather permitting, four F/A-18 Hornets will perform a flyover at the end of the national anthem.