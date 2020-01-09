‘Help me out’: Dustin Colquitt calls on Patrick Mahomes, Paul Rudd to help him win Walter Payton Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom, punter Dustin Colquitt needs your help.

He is among 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, and now he needs your votes.

Colquitt tweeted a video Thursday morning featuring teammate Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City native and actor Paul Rudd.

“Hey, Chiefs Kingdom. We have unfinished business,” Mahomes said. “We’ve got to help our punter.”

He tells viewers to pay attention as he tosses a football to Colquitt who said your tweets can help him win the award. All you have to do is simply quote tweet the tweet below and include #WPMOYChallenge and Colquitt.

“You guys are the loudest fans in the world, tweet like you’re the loudest fans in the world,” he challenged viewers before punting the ball to Rudd.

Rudd, who is standing in New York, jokes that Colquitt punted the ball all the way there from Kansas City.

“We need Dustin to get a Man of the Year Award,” Rudd said. “He was there last year and didn’t get it. Not enough Chiefs fans showed up. So tweet because Dustin deserves this award.”

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, now in its 50th year — and later named after the late Hall of Fame running back in 1999 — will be handed out in Miami on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl at NFL Honors, when The Associated Press reveals its individual NFL award winners.

The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

“Every day, in cities and towns across America, NFL players give of themselves to make our communities better,”NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says. “This year, as we celebrate our 100th season and the 50th year of the Walter Payton NFL Man of Year Award, NFL players have continued to raise the bar on community engagement and impact.”

All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $50,000 in their name to their charity of choice. Colquitt’s is Team Smile. The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.