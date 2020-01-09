Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse shares recipe for their Chanel NO. 5 dish

Chanel NO. 5
Ingredients:
1 oz. olive oil
4 21/25-count shrimp, tails off
1 oz. lobster meat
1 oz. prosciutto, sliced
6 artichoke hearts
2 tbsp. sun-dried tomatoes
1 oz. fresh spinach
3/4 tsp. lobster base
6 oz. cream reduction
6, cheese raviolis
1 tbsp. parmesan cheese
1 tsp. parsley
Directions:
- Sauté seafood, prosciutto, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes together in hot oil.
- Add base and cream reduction and simmer.
- Heat ravioli separately and toss with spinach.
- Garnish with shredded Parmesan and parsley.
