Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse shares recipe for their Chanel NO. 5 dish

Chanel NO. 5

Ingredients:

1 oz. olive oil

4 21/25-count shrimp, tails off

1 oz. lobster meat

1 oz. prosciutto, sliced

6 artichoke hearts

2 tbsp. sun-dried tomatoes

1 oz. fresh spinach

3/4 tsp. lobster base

6 oz. cream reduction

6, cheese raviolis

1 tbsp. parmesan cheese

1 tsp. parsley

Directions:

  1. Sauté seafood, prosciutto, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes together in hot oil.
  2. Add base and cream reduction and simmer.
  3. Heat ravioli separately and toss with spinach.
  4. Garnish with shredded Parmesan and parsley.

