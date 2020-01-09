× Police identify 17-year-old in deadly shooting near 68th and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have now identified the victim killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. when officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 68th Street and Monroe Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man inside a home who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene my EMS.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Treshawn Hawkins.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the man was inside and was shot from outside the home. It’s not clear at this time if he lived at the home or not.

No suspect description has been released at this time, and police are still investigating what lead up to the shooting.

A KCPD spokesman on scene said they are investigating the possibility that this homicide is related to another deadly shooting that happened earlier Wednesday, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477 or the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This marks the fourth homicide in KC in just the first week of 2020.