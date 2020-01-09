Kansas Highway Patrol to begin towing abandoned vehicles in preparation for winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol will begin towing abandoned cars tomorrow afternoon ahead of the winter weather that is predicted for our area Friday and Saturday.

KHP will begin towing abandoned vehicles beginning Friday at 2 p.m. along the interstates and highways.

The reason for removal is because the vehicles can impede KDOT’s ability to clear snow from the roadways. The vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Anyone who has their vehicle towed can call *47 to speak with Kansas Highway Patrol Communications.

For the latest on weather conditions, keep up with our FOX4 weather team here.