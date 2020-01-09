KC woman says she tried to save 21-year-old man shot to death near 23rd and Wheeling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City woman is sharing her story after attempting to save the life of a man shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Blue Valley Court Townhomes near 23rd and Wheeling Avenue. A child under the age of one was also injured, but is expected to be OK.

The woman, who didn't want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said after hearing gunfire, she found the man who police later identified as 21-year old DeAndre Chiney suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman said she's not trained or licensed, but she did what she thought she had to do, helping apply pressure to the man’s wounds.

“On tourist packages, they need to put that on there: You may need to save a few lives while coming to Kansas City 'cause this is the third one I did for a gunshot," the woman said.

She said she sends her deepest condolences to the family, saddened that she couldn’t do more to help.

The baby is expected to be released from the hospital within the next day, according to authorities.

Police say they are making progress identifying a suspect, but the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

39.099727 -94.578567