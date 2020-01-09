Local photography studio abruptly closes, leaving customers without purchased pictures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A photography studio chain closes its doors abruptly. Now customers across the country, including here in Kansas City, can't get the pictures they already purchased.

Amberly King was supposed to pick up a canvas from Portrait Innovations' Boardwalk location in the Northland this week.

She's still waiting to get the picture she paid for after the studio closed its doors without warning.

"I went ahead and went up to the Boardwalk location. There's no sign on the door. No notice that they were closed," King said.

She said right before Christmas, she took her daughter to the studio to have her pictures taken. She did receive a print photo but said she was told the canvas would be ready on a later date.

"When I called, they said they were closed between (December) 25th and the 31st, which gave me no time to pick up the canvas. They've been closed ever since," King said.

The Better Business Bureau tells FOX4, the Charlotte-based company filed for bankruptcy in 2017. That year, it closed 63 stores. Then last July, the company failed to register its business in Missouri.

"I was completely shocked. I've been using them for over 10 years. This is like the third year in a row that I've gone for my daughter's pictures. I'm pretty shocked and frustrated," King said.

Now more than 100 Portrait Innovations studios across the country have closed.

FOX4 reached out to Portrait Innovations for comment, but our phone calls wouldn't go through.

"I just want my canvas, that's it. If I had my canvas, I'd be OK. But they do need to make it right. Somebody's got a key. They can meet me up there," King said.

If you have pictures from Portrait Innovations that you're trying to get, the Better Business Bureau suggests calling the landlord that actually owns the building or strip mall and ask them to unlock the door.