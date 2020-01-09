Man charged in deadly Christmas Eve shooting near 69th and Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges related to a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve in Kansas City, Missouri.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Joseph A. Kane with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the Dec. 24, 2019 killing of 23-year-old Carter McCollum.

According to court documents, just after 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, officers responded to the area of 72nd and Wabash Ave. on a reported shooting. When they arrived on scene they located McCollum lying on the street next to a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness who told police she was McCollum’s girlfriend, said the shooting happened at 69th Terrace and Olive Street. She said she was with him when they meet Kane to complete a narcotics, specifically opioids, transaction. McCollum met Kane at a restaurant near 69th and Prospect. While waiting, the witness told police Kane was scene leaving a nearby house. Once they met, they drove to 69th and Olive where Kane became agitated, got out of the vehicle and began shooting several times. The witness then drove away to 72nd and Wabash until police arrived.

McCollum’s phone showed he had been communicating with Kane just before the shooting.

A cash bond of $250,000 has been requested for Kane.