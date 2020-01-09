Stay Weather Aware: Wintry mix arrives Friday evening, then snow

Red Thursday: Get ready for the Chiefs playoff showdown against the Texans

Posted 5:50 pm, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 05:56PM, January 9, 2020

Watch live:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to play the Houston Texans on Sunday in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs, and FOX4 is getting you ready with special coverage that will stream live on this page at 6:30 p.m.

During our Red Thursday special, we take you around the metro for a look at many spots displaying Chiefs pride, hear from Andy Reid about the rematch with Houston, and have a number of segments dedicated to AFC West division champions and fans of Chiefs Kingdom.

If you’re not seeing live video at the top of this page, click on this link to watch live.

