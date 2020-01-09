When snow hits, this Shawnee team acts as personal meteorologists for dozens of local groups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. – A team of weather experts in Shawnee is keeping busy ahead of this weekend’s storm. They serve as personal meteorologists to dozens of groups across the metro.

As the Kansas City area prepares for the first winter storm of 2020, meteorologists at Weather or Not, Inc., are helping local operations make the best possible decisions.

“Most companies and businesses do not have a process for how they make a weather-related decision,” said Sara Croke, president of Weather or Not, Inc.

Their team of 10 works closely with regional cities, schools, airports, construction companies – even professional sports teams. Clients can call at any hour, 365 days a year with weather questions.

“We analyze weather operations for a lot of businesses to help them improve their profitability, safety and reputation,” Croke said.

Croke said the questions they receive tend to be less about what the weather is going to do and more about the timing of it. The big question with this weekend’s storm centers around pre-treating roadways.

“The problem is the rain will be moderate, and that’s not going to allow for pre-treatment,” she explained. “On top of that, once it changes over to freezing rain and sleet, if that doesn’t really lessen up, they’re not going to be able to put a material down.”

Croke said this weekend’s forecast looks nasty. But Weather or Not Inc. isn’t in the business of selling weather information. They’re all about buying their clients time.

“The greater the lead time you have when weather changes, the easier it is for your operation to make a change and the less problem you have with safety and cost,” Croke said.

Weather or Not, Inc. works with between 50-70 operations. They charge a fee, but Croke said their retention rate has remained above 90% over the last 20 years.