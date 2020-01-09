Winter Storm Watch issued for Kansas City metro ahead of snow and ice this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued ahead of our first winter storm of 2020.

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all expected at some point this weekend, so make sure you stay weather aware.

Heavy rain and even a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday before we make the transition to wintry precipitation. That should happen closer to sunset with the transition beginning somewhere between 4-6 p.m.

While this initially will make things very slick, this doesn’t look like a crippling ice event at this time. Power outages are always possible, but we’ll transition to snow early Saturday.

By early Saturday morning, we’re expecting a band of heavy snow to develop and that’s when things could get dicey.

The roads are unable to be treated beforehand because of the heavy rain and freezing rain potential early on, so this snow looks to stick right away. Travel Saturday morning and early afternoon could be very difficult.

Add wind gusts over 30 mph and powdery snow and that’s likely to cause some major visibility and travel issues.

Heavy rain picks up Friday as temperatures fall during the day. Friday overnight and Saturday morning look to be the most difficult in terms of being on the roads.

Much colder air moves in and Saturday’s primary concern is going to be visibility and blowing snow.

After all is said and done, between 4-8″ of snow are possible for a wide area across the metro. This is on top of whatever freezing rain and sleet falls late Friday.

We’ll keep you posted on any changes to the forecast and weather alerts on air, on fox4kc.com and on the FOX 4 Weather App.