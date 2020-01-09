With closing arguments imminent, Sprint CEO talks timeline for T-Mobile merger

With closing arguments expected next week in the antitrust lawsuit brought by 14 attorneys general, Sprint Corp. CEO Michel Combes laid out a possible timeline for a decision on its pending merger with T-Mobile US Inc., according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday.
Sprint (NYSE: S), T-Mobile (Nasdaq: TMUS) and the 13 states and the District of Columbia will give closing arguments Jan. 15.
But Combes wrote in an email to employees that there is no specific timing beyond this date and that he expects “to wait at least a few weeks, possibly longer” for a formal decision.
Read more about the timeline and merger at the Kansas City Business Journal.