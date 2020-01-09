× You can visit any National Park for free on these days in 2020

If you’re looking to visit a National Park this year, there are a series of days you’ll want to mark your calendar when National Park Service will waive entrance fees.

Entrance fees can range from $5 to $35.

Below is the full list of the fee-free days:

Monday, Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Saturday, April 18 — The first day of National Park Week

Tuesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service’s Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day

Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Find a National Park by state.