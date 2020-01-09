Stay Weather Aware: Wintry mix arrives Friday evening, then snow

You can visit any National Park for free on these days in 2020

Posted 10:28 am, January 9, 2020, by

(Photo courtesy Erin Whittaker/National Park Service)

If you’re looking to visit a National Park this year, there are a series of days you’ll want to mark your calendar when National Park Service will waive entrance fees.

Entrance fees can range from $5 to $35.

Below is the full list of the fee-free days:

  • Monday, Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day
  • Saturday, April 18 — The first day of National Park Week
  • Tuesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service’s Birthday
  • Saturday, Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
  • Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Click to tap here to find a National Park by state.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.