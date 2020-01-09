You can visit any National Park for free on these days in 2020
If you’re looking to visit a National Park this year, there are a series of days you’ll want to mark your calendar when National Park Service will waive entrance fees.
Entrance fees can range from $5 to $35.
Below is the full list of the fee-free days:
- Monday, Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Saturday, April 18 — The first day of National Park Week
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service’s Birthday
- Saturday, Sept. 26 — National Public Lands Day
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
Click to tap here to find a National Park by state.