Your complete guide to Kansas City Restaurant Week 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Restaurant Week returns to participating eateries throughout the metro, January 10-19.

Enjoy creative and curated multi-course lunches and dinners for $15 and $33, respectively.

Best of all, 10% the proceeds from each meal benefits local charities, including The Don Bosco Centers, which empower individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency and independence through a network of services tailored to the needs of Kansas City’s ethnically rich and culturally diverse community.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Book your reservations early.

Consider dining outside of traditional dinner hours.

The second weekend tends to see slightly smaller crowds.

If you plan to participate, KC Restaurant Week offers a free app that you can use to make reservations using OpenTable, view each restaurant’s menu, put together a wish list and even add filters to your photos.

If you’re not sure of the restaurants participating, you can search by name or the app’s map feature. Have food allergies? The app even allows you to search by food preference.

To download the app, visit the following links:

These 10 days are the perfect opportunity to try new restaurants while also supporting local charities.

For more information on the most delicious 10 days in KC and to make reservations at your favorite restaurants, click or tap here.

Sysco Kansas City puts on the event, and FOX4 is the proud media partner.