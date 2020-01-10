× 21-year-old charged in KC shooting that left man killed, 5-month-old baby injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old is now facing charges in a deadly shooting where another 21-year-old was killed and a 5-month-old baby was also injured.

Nicholas James has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and child endangerment in the death of DeAndre Chiney.

The deadly shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Blue Valley Court Townhomes near 23rd and Wheeling.

Court records filed Friday say Chiney and the baby’s mother had been arguing. Family members of the baby were going to get the child from Chiney, the baby’s father, court documents say.

James allegedly asked them to pick him up and take him to Chiney’s home, too. They picked up James and two others, court documents say.

Police said James and Chiney argued at the door to the townhome, then James went back to the car before turning around and allegedly shooting at Chiney. When police arrived, they found Chiney dead.

Witnesses later told police they heard gunshots, according to police. Some also said they saw James shoot Chiney, which James admitted to detectives during an interview, records say.

In an interview, the mother of the baby, who had been in the car, said she quickly learned her baby had been shot in the leg. She took the child to a nearby hospital, and the baby is expected to be OK.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $500,000 for James.