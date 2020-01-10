After 3 snow plows hit last winter storm, Kansas officials using new idea to alert drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. – Snow plow drivers say they’ll be out until the snow is cleared from roads, meaning many will be working long, overnight shifts this weekend.

During the last significant snowfall in the metro, the Kansas Department of Transportation said drivers hit and damaged three of its plows. One plow was hit twice on the same day.

The department is now adding an LED stick and day-glow yellow flag to the side of the plows to hopefully prevent that from happening again.

Michael Quizon, a spokesperson for KDOT, said the technology should help grab your attention if you’re driving near a plow.

“Hopefully, folks will be able to see that even when the snow is flying, and that marks danger,” Quizon said. "We know that in inclement weather, visibility is always going to be a challenge, but we still urge the public not to crowd the plow.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol is also helping to clear the highways. The patrol started having abandoned vehicles towed Friday afternoon. Troopers said the idea is to make it easier for plows to clear the highways and also make the roads safer for all drivers.

“We want KDOT to be able to get those roadways clear so everyone can be safe out on the road,” Trooper Candice Brashears said. “When those cars are there sitting on the highway, it inhibits KDOT's ability to plow all of the road completely. Having them removed helps everybody.”

If your car breaks down, you can call the Highway Patrol by dialing *47. You will have to pay to get your car back if it’s towed.