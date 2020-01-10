Butter poached scallops with parsnips, roasted vegetables and pistachio
Ingredients:
16 U-12 scallops
1/4 lb. butter, divided
5 parsnips, medium-sized
2 shallots, peeled
3 cloves garlic, peeled
1/2 c. sweet white wine
1 c. heavy cream
1 c. water
2 lbs. wild mushroom blend, sliced
1 head cauliflower, cut into small florets
3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1/4 c. shelled pistachios, toasted
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Prepare the scallops by removing the side muscles, seasoning with salt and pepper, and place into a heavy-duty freezer bag with half of the butter cut into small pieces.
- Using an immersion circulator, cook the scallops to 131 degrees and cook for 30 minutes.
- While the scallops are in the water bath, prep the parsnip puree by peeling the parsnips and cutting into small pieces.
- Over medium high heat, sauté the shallot and garlic, add the parsnips and deglaze with the white wine.
- Add the heavy cream and water, bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer till the parsnips are tender; about 20 minutes. (be careful with the heat so the cream doesn`t boil over)
- As the parsnips cook, prepare the mushrooms and cauliflower by seasoning with salt and pepper and toss in olive oil.
- Roast in the oven at 375 degrees until the cauliflower is lightly caramelized and tender.
- Once the parsnips are tender, place the shallots, garlic and parsnips into a blender.
- Slowly start to blend, adding a little liquid at a time to make a puree like consistency.
- Add the rest of the butter and season the puree with salt and pepper.
- To prepare the scallops for platting, sear them in a hot pan on each side to caramelize.
- Plate the dish with a spread of the puree on the plate, the mushrooms and cauliflower around the scallops.
- Top with a sprinkle of the toasted pistachios.
