Butter poached scallops with parsnips, roasted vegetables and pistachio

Ingredients:

16 U-12 scallops

1/4 lb. butter, divided

5 parsnips, medium-sized

2 shallots, peeled

3 cloves garlic, peeled

1/2 c. sweet white wine

1 c. heavy cream

1 c. water

2 lbs. wild mushroom blend, sliced

1 head cauliflower, cut into small florets

3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/4 c. shelled pistachios, toasted

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Prepare the scallops by removing the side muscles, seasoning with salt and pepper, and place into a heavy-duty freezer bag with half of the butter cut into small pieces. Using an immersion circulator, cook the scallops to 131 degrees and cook for 30 minutes. While the scallops are in the water bath, prep the parsnip puree by peeling the parsnips and cutting into small pieces. Over medium high heat, sauté the shallot and garlic, add the parsnips and deglaze with the white wine. Add the heavy cream and water, bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer till the parsnips are tender; about 20 minutes. (be careful with the heat so the cream doesn`t boil over) As the parsnips cook, prepare the mushrooms and cauliflower by seasoning with salt and pepper and toss in olive oil. Roast in the oven at 375 degrees until the cauliflower is lightly caramelized and tender. Once the parsnips are tender, place the shallots, garlic and parsnips into a blender. Slowly start to blend, adding a little liquid at a time to make a puree like consistency. Add the rest of the butter and season the puree with salt and pepper. To prepare the scallops for platting, sear them in a hot pan on each side to caramelize. Plate the dish with a spread of the puree on the plate, the mushrooms and cauliflower around the scallops. Top with a sprinkle of the toasted pistachios.

