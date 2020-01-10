Chef Mark’s ribeye steak KC chili

Ingredients:

3.5 pounds Ribeye Steak

Garlic Powder and Black Pepper to taste

1 cup yellow onions, finely diced

1 TB Olive Oil

3 pkg Hy-Vee Taco Seasoning

1 can (29 oz) Hy-Vee Tomato Sauce

1 can (28 oz) Petite Diced Tomatoes

2 can (15.5 oz ea) Chili Style Beans

1 cup Tim and Todd’s BBQ Sauce (produced in Lee Summit)

Directions:

Lightly season Ribeye’s with garlic powder and pepper

Grilled until medium rare, remove from grill and allow to rest

Trim off fat and dice into small cubes

Sauté onions in Olive Oil until tender

Add medium rare steak to onions

Add remaining ingredients and cook 15 minutes

Tips:

You can use any sweet BBQ Sauce that you would like (KC Style)

Use Taco Seasoning for this dish over chili seasoning, because in seems to compliment the grilled steak much better

Prepare Chili day before serving, because it truly is much better the second day

Marinated red onions and jalapenos

Ingredients:

1 Medium red onion, peeled and very thinly sliced

3 Jalapeno peppers, seeded, membrane removed, cut into thin slices

2 cups apple cider vinegar

1 ½ cups medium brown Sugar

½ tsp nutmeg

Directions:

Bring brown sugar and vinegar to a simmer

Add onions and jalapenos and cook for 3 minutes

Pour into a glass container and allow to cool over night

Remove excess liquid

After you remove the onions/jalapenos you can add sliced finely sliced green cabbage to marinate as well. DO NOT heat Vinegar bath again. You want the cabbage to stay a little crisp

