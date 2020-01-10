Chiefs fans take a Red Friday ride on streetcar for pep rally with KC Wolf and friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City loves its streetcars, and it loves its Chiefs even more.

Merge the two and you get a mobile pep rally, complete with a drumline! Passengers got quite the ride on Red Friday leading up to the team's playoffs game Sunday against the Texans.

"I think it's awesome," Chiefs fan Rocio Ramirez said. "That's why we tried to make it here on time, so when it takes off, we ride it."

Some familiar faces showed up, and of course, KC Wolf was there. Whether they were surprise riders or there on purpose, fans got some Chiefs swag and an afternoon of fun.

"I love it! The red was great. I mean, it's just, it's great for Kansas City!" Chiefs fan Connie Bundrant said.

It was a passing party that proves no part of Kansas City is untouched by Chiefs Kingdom.