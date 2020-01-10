× Chiefs Kingdom lights up Union Station: Downloadable pictures for your phone background

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In celebration of the Chiefs playoff game this Sunday, Union Station installed a massive “Chiefs Kingdom” sign decked out with marquee lights in the middle of the Grand Hall.

Where a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree stood less than a month ago now sits the sign, each letter standing three-feet tall. A relentless flow of visitors and football fans swing by the sign to snap a picture, many decked out head to toe in sportswear.

The sign was created by Alpha-Lit Kansas City, a local branch of a Dallas-based company that creates marquee signs for special events. It was set up to correspond with the Red Friday Ride, a Chiefs-wrapped KC Streetcar filled with KC Wolf, the Rumble Drumline and more. The ride went from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The sign is scheduled to be at Union Station through Jan. 15.

If you’re not able to get down to the station before then, we still want you to get in on the fun! You can download the photos below to use as a phone background or a Facebook banner (You may have to click or tap on the corresponding link and tap and hold or right click to download).

