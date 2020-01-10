Everything you need to know if you’re heading to Arrowhead for the Chiefs-Texans game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs’ divisional playoff game happens Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, and if you plan to head out to the game, there are a few things you’ll want to note.

The Chiefs will take on the Houston Texans, who are coming off a 10-6 season and a 22-19 overtime win in the Wild Card round. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Parking lot gates are set to open at 9 a.m., and if you want to celebrate in the Ford Tailgate District, it opens at 9:30 a.m. It’s located in Lot M, outside of the Founder’s Plaza north of the stadium. The free tailgate area includes drink specials, food trucks, tailgating games and entertainment.

Stadium gates are set to open at noon. Gates for ticket-holders in the Club Level open at 11:30 a.m.

Single-game parking is $50 if you pre-pay. Parking at the gates will cost $60. It will cost $70 to park an RV or a bus if you prepay.

Accessible parking is available in the front of Lots A, B, C, D, F, G, H and J and is available to guests with a registered state-issued license plate or hang tag. Courtesy Carts are available for anyone who needs this service. Guests should visit one of the Courtesy Cart designated pick-up locations or call Chiefs Fan Experience at 816-920-4237.

Traffic will flow in a counter-clockwise direction. Gate entry and parking pass determines parking lot. Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early and give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

Arrowhead also implements a “clear bag policy” in an effort to get fans through security faster.

Guests are allowed to bring a small clutch purse, but other belongings must be placed in a one gallon Ziploc bag. The small clutch bags are not to exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at either Tower Gate, Founder’s Plaza Gate or Spiral gates D and F.

Binoculars, blankets, banners and signs are all allowed. Bells and other noise makers though are not allowed inside the stadium. Professional cameras are also prohibited.

The weather is expected to be pretty chilly at Arrowhead on Sunday. Those tailgating in the morning will likely see temperatures in the 20s, and the high temperature is predicted at just above freezing later in the day.

The first 50,000 fans to enter Arrowhead Stadium will get a commemorative 60th anniversary Chiefs Kingdom flag at the gate.

Former Chiefs star Tamba Hali will be this week’s Drum Honoree. The former Chiefs’ linebacker, who spent 12 seasons with the team, will start the game off with a bang on the upper level’s Drum Deck.

Actor and Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet will be up there with him, helping fans get pumped up to cheer on Patrick Mahomes and the gang. Stonestreet has been selected as this week’s Spirit Leader.

Jordan Smith, winner of Season 9 of “The Voice,” will sing the national anthem as the KCK Fire Department presents the nation’s colors. Weather permitting, four F/A-18 Hornets will perform a flyover at the end of the national anthem.

