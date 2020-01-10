Family Feud contestant blows big money chances with wrong answer

CANADA — While Steve Harvey’s iconic eyerolls may be a staple of the American version of “Family Feud”, a Canadian contestant may have stolen the show with her wrong answer.

Eve Dubois competed in a sudden death face-off question; at stake was a spot in the $10,000 bonus round.

Canadian “Family Feud” host Gerry Dee says: “Name Popeye’s favorite food.”

Dubois was first on the buzzer, and said… “chicken”, thinking of the Popeye’s fast food chain. This was followed by a victory dance, while Dee simply put his head on the podium. That’s because, unfortunately, the question was about Popeye, the cartoon sailor man. The other team said, “spinach” and won the game, while Eve’s family could only stare in disbelief.

