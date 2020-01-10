Stay Weather Aware: Wintry mix arrives Friday evening, then snow

FBI investigating bank robbery in Gladstone

Posted 9:46 pm, January 10, 2020, by

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a Friday night bank robbery in Gladstone.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a man robbed the Arvest Bank at 5600 North Broadway.

Bank robbery suspect

The suspect showed a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled the bank in a customer’s car, which is described as an early 2010’s model grey Kia Sorento.

The suspect is a white man around 6 feet tall who was last seen wearing a hoodie, baseball cap and a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS  Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.