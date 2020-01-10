FBI investigating bank robbery in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a Friday night bank robbery in Gladstone.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a man robbed the Arvest Bank at 5600 North Broadway.

The suspect showed a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled the bank in a customer’s car, which is described as an early 2010’s model grey Kia Sorento.

The suspect is a white man around 6 feet tall who was last seen wearing a hoodie, baseball cap and a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).