Kansas City-based Faultless launches product to keep lightly worn clothes fresh between washes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Faultless Brands has launched a product that’s akin to a dry wash shampoo, but for your clothes.

ReWear Dry Wash Spray allows consumers to keep lightly worn clothes fresh between washes.

“We feel like this is truly a revolutionary product that jumps forward and addresses a real consumer need and trend, which is washing clothes less,” Chief Marketing Officer Rob Persaud told the Kansas City Business Journal.

It also fits the company’s new focus on consumer-driven innovation as a means to drive revenue growth. The Kansas City company wants to expand product offerings throughout its portfolio, which includes fabric and home care, fragrances and gardening. It now has a multiyear pipeline of potential products.

